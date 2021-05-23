New York Mets
Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 05/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar notched RBI singles to back Cody Poteet's four-strikeout start in the Marlins' 5-1 win over the Mets
Mets Notes: Carrasco, Yamamoto, Pillar, Nimmo
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Carlos Carrasco is still weeks away at the minimum from returning to make his Mets' debut, per Tim Healey of …
With Loss, Injury-Riddled Mets Finish Road Trip 3-6
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 2h
Cody Poteet looked terrific for the Miami Marlins, retiring the last 14 batters he faced in seven scoreless innings.
Are the Mets Kevin Pillar Tough?
by: Matty P Radio — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva talks about how the barrage of injuries can springboard the Mets to bigger and better things by learning from the adversity. A fan from the UK joins the show and talks about becoming a Mets fan, watching the team across the pond, and how...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor could learn a lot from Robinson Cano
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Francisco Lindor and the Mets dropped an ugly one Sunday, 5-1 to the Marlins
Jordan Yamamoto Left Sunday’s Game with Shoulder Soreness
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
New York Mets' starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto left his start on Sunday after experiencing shoulder soreness.Yamamoto, 25, surrendered five runs in a disastrous second inning on Sunday that w
Mets end 9-game road trip with back-to-back losses to Marlins - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 3h
The Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 5-1, on Sunday.
Syracuse Mets lose series finale to Lehigh Valley, 7-2 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 3h
Syracuse dropped four out of six against the Iron Pigs.
The Mets’ depleted lineup struggled, Jordan Yamamoto gave up five runs in the second inning, and the team lost its series finale in Miami. https://t.co/pXPTfehTJfBlogger / Podcaster
That gets a pass@The7Line Only time I've done this was when Martino blocked me after the Lindor trade when he wrote one of his articles and I called him a buzzkill. 😂😂😂😂😂Super Fan
Among the 4 Mets minor league affiliates RHP Tylor Megill leads in strikeouts by 10 Ks. I just didnt see this coming whatsoever. Still no idea how to evaluate him right now and his future. Hes doing this at the AA "show me" level.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just as soon as 28 handicappers qualify.TV / Radio Personality
I’m not sure what makes me happier....watching and listening to the Garden rock and roar the way the Garden is supposed to, or fellow lefty and youngster Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship. Here’s to loudness, lefthanders and agelessness.TV / Radio Personality
