MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Alvarez Homers, Cyclones Win After Senger Walk Off Homer
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 25m
Syracuse Mets (4-14) The Syracuse Mets lost to the IronPigs 7-2 on Sunday. Nick Meyer and Sebastián Elizalde both collected 2 hits from the top of the order. Kilome got the start allowing 6 runs (4 earned) over 5.2 innings of work. Stephen Nogosek...
Álvarez continues hot-hitting ways with long ball
by: Nick Trujillo, Rob Terranova, Michael Avallone — MLB: Mets 10m
Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
Mets Come Home After An Injury Laden Road Trip In Which They Go 3 And 6 By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 17m
The Mets completed a 3-6 road trip dropping a 5-1 contest to the Florida Marlins in the rubber game of their 3 game series. This road trip started with a 3 game […]
Mets finish ugly road trip with loss to Marlins | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 20m
MIAMI — a 5-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday brought the Mets to one of the first major milestones of the season: The one-quarter mark. Forty games in, the Mets have seen plenty, including a series of
Mets’ offense unable to overcome Yamamoto’s struggles in loss to Marlins
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Jordan Yamamoto’s second inning woes put the Mets in a hole too deep to climb out of.
Mets Notes: Carrasco, Yamamoto, Pillar, Nimmo
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Carlos Carrasco is still weeks away at the minimum from returning to make his Mets' debut, per Tim Healey of …
Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 05/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar notched RBI singles to back Cody Poteet's four-strikeout start in the Marlins' 5-1 win over the Mets
With Loss, Injury-Riddled Mets Finish Road Trip 3-6
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 3h
Cody Poteet looked terrific for the Miami Marlins, retiring the last 14 batters he faced in seven scoreless innings.
