This would mean that at least three top Mets prospects are playing there, including Brett Baty and Ronnie Mauricio. Chatting with a scout the other day who said of Baty: "He's going to be a helluva hitter." Much to prove, of course. But might be worth checking out Brooklyn, eh?

