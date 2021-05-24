From Complex To Queens: We miss Johneshwy

Good call. Streaming against the Mets should be an automatic right now. There's just nothing there, at least for now.

Ben Palmer Looking for a pitcher to stream today? Take a look at Austin Gomber. He'll face the Mets who are dead last in team wOBA over the past 2 weeks and have the third-worst team wOBA on the year Gomber has allowed 2 or fewer ERs in 3 out of his last 4 starts