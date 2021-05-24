New York Mets
Jordan Yamamoto asks Mets fans to stop harassing his wife
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Look you dumb bunnies, leave the family out of it. Now if you want to give Jordan a hard time because he has a vulgar Alonsic version of #LGM pinned to his twitter feed, please do…..but leave…
Rumors: Mets and Mariners Talking Kyle Seager?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2m
According to Mark Gooden of the Washington Examiner, the Mets are talking to the Mariners for 3B Kyle Seager. Seager is hitting .234/.307/.474 with 9 homeruns and 30 RBIs. Seager is in his last year of his contact, owning 18.5 mil this year. His...
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 4m
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
What to know about Mets' new COVID-19 rules for Citi Field | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 8m
Like other businesses, the Mets are slowly lifting their pandemic-related restrictions, including with a new batch of rules beginning Monday when they open a seven-game homestand against the Rockies a
Lunch Time Links 5/24/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 27m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at ...
Why The Mets Should Sign Dee Strange-Gordon
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 27m
First of all, why not? The Mets have been so ravaged by injuries lately that they need all the help they can get in order to stay afloat until they get some of their regulars back.And, versati
Minor League Mondays: Tylor Megill could be a factor for the Mets this season
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 29m
The New York Mets’ recent rash of injuries has put the organization’s starting pitching depth to the test. Plenty of hurlers have gotten opportunities at the big league level, although …
New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard expected to join Syracuse - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 47m
Syndergaard missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Jordan Yamamoto slams Mets fans on Twitter for ‘harassing’ his wife
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
Jordan Yamamoto called out Mets fans on Twitter for harassing his wife Madison after his shoddy outing on Sunday. The right-hander allowed five runs in four innings in a series-closing, 5-1...
Mets pitcher goes after New York fans on Twitter who harassed his wife. https://t.co/JzXitTKMkTBlog / Website
That slight pause from Julio after Shannon said "we're on air" was the most palpable "I've made a huge mistake" I've ever heardMisc
RT @mikemayer22: Mets draft info from source: They had multiple scouts watching Indiana high school shortstop Colson Montgomery over the weekend. MLB has him as their #48 prospect and Mets pick at #46. Corey Seager’s build has been a comp. Montgomery set school scoring record in basketball.Blogger / Podcaster
Rumors: Mets and Mariners Talking Kyle Seager? https://t.co/NgIMEtPr4ABlog / Website
RT @AnthonyDiComo: All righty, I'm back. Now let me just check the transactions log to see what I miss-- ...oh dear.Blogger / Podcaster
Thanks. What made you dig that one up all these years later?Great call, @HowieRose! :-) https://t.co/lw4sHY2fJPTV / Radio Personality
