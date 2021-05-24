New York Mets
When Mets expect Pete Alonso to return to injured list - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 13m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provides an update on first baseman Pete Alonso and when he could return from the IL.
Mets plan to use Davis at First Base
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 9m
Mike Puma is reporting that the Mets plan to use J.D. Davis at first base with the Syracuse Mets before he rejoins the club. This news comes out on a day where the team has James McCann making his professional debut at the cold corner. Mets want J.D.
AAPI Baseball Heritage Highlights | 05/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, we look at some highlights of those who have made this franchise Amazin'
WFAN's 'Carton and Roberts' makes SNY simulcast debut | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 12m
"Carton and Roberts," WFAN’s afternoon drive time radio program, made its SNY simulcast debut on Monday, complete with a new intro, a new set and new front in its battle with ESPN New York’s "The Mich
Mets GM Zack Scott updates health of Alonso, Carrasco, Lugo, McNeil and Conforto
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 15m
Mets GM Zack Scott updates health of Alonso, Carrasco, Lugo, McNeil and Conforto first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Stupid Cheap Cohens playing McCann at 1B Mets Game Notes for April 24
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15m
What kind of hell is this that we finally got rid of Vulgar Pete and Dom still isn’t allowed to play 1B? The Stupid Cheap Cohens are playing James McCann at 1B? Get some players in here rich…
3 MLB Teams With Startling Run Differentials So Far In 2021
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 27m
Run differential is a great tool when evaluating baseball teams, and today, we look at a few MLB clubs with alarming differentials so far.
Injury-ravaged Mets starting James McCann at first base
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 50m
The unbelievable number of Mets injuries is forcing a veteran into an unfamiliar spot.
