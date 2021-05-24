New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
James McCann on HR, playing first | 05/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 41m
James McCann talks about his home run in the 7th inning that put the Mets on the board, playing first base against the Rockies and more
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets’ James McCann passes test in move to first base
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 54m
Mets catcher James McCann started at first base for his initial professional appearance at the position.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 5/25/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . Natio...
Mets Drop A 3-2 Decision To The Rockies As Injury News Continues To Worsen, By Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1h
The Mets have now lost 3 in a row as the Rockies beat the Amazins 3-2 with injury news getting worse with both pre-game news and more in game injuries. David Peterson […]
Mets Ninth Inning Rally Comes Up Short in 3-2 Loss to Rockies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets' offensive struggles continue as they were outscored 3-2 by the Colorado Rockies in the first game of their series. Colorado is notorious for the lack of offense on the road, but they figured out a way to outscore the Triple-A...
Meet the "multi-vitamins"
by: Blake Zeff — Mets Briefing 2h
Presenting the Mets' unsung heroes
No better time for Jacob deGrom’s return to Mets
by: Steve Serby — New York Post 2h
The seas are becoming stormy, and the Mets are in danger of being thrown overboard off Steve Cohen’s first-place boat.
Injuries Stacking Up as Mets Lose to Rockies
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 2h
The team is up to 16 players on the injured list and at least one more will likely be added on Tuesday.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
What!!!!!!!!Fred McGriff says that he's never actually seen the Tom Emanski defensive drills video (the instructional video that he said "gets results" in the commercial). https://t.co/Of1iVCM5yMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
James McCann talks about playing first base and improving at the plate https://t.co/H2Dzm7FxtETV / Radio Network
-
If the Mets can break someone literally called "Mr. Smile," it will be their most impressive accomplishment to date.When you realize that not even $341M can protect you from the physical and mental anguish known as The Mets https://t.co/4CAzrileqqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ali_naka: Fellow Africans, today we commemorate #AfricaDayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
David Peterson and Luis Rojas discuss the Mets' "next man up" mentality after another injury https://t.co/RI0eZWMBqnTV / Radio Network
-
RT @RTPiersall: Mets player: *exists* Seattle Mariners’ front office:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets