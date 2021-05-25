New York Mets
deGrom meets Rockies in first start off IL
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 46m
It's about time -- Jacob deGrom is back in action tonight. The Mets ace returns to the mound at Citi Field for Tuesday's game against the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. ET. It'll be his first start in more than two weeks, after right side tightness forced the...
MLB rumors: Jay Bruce unretiring to help injury-depleted Yankees, Mets isn’t an option - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
First baseman/outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on April 18 after hitting .118 in 10 games for the New York Yankees.
Mets to place Johneshwy Fargas on IL, Jordan Yamamoto likely to join (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 14m
Mets centerfielder Johneshwy Fargas will reportedly hit an injured list that's currently filled to the brim.
Matt Harvey close up from team photo lol tweet
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 53m
Hi Matt! Matt Harvey looks like the dad who got stuck chaperoning the field trip. pic.twitter.com/b7IkdGUBol — John Avino (@_JohnAvino) May 25, 2021
Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Time is running out to deal for Kyle Tucker
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 55m
Kyle Tucker has been among MLB's unluckiest hitters, but has started to turn things around. The Astros outfielder is among Fred Zinkie's list of players you should try to acquire.
Potential Additions for the Injury-Filled New York Mets
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 56m
The idea of the “ReplaceMets” was all fun and games when they were contributing and winning ballgames, however we all knew it was absolutely unsustainable.The kids have been playing hard a
Best Bets of the Day: May 25 - Pitcher List
by: Nathan Hursh — Pitcher List 1h
Check out today's Best Bets as Nathan Hursh makes his picks.
James McCann seeing signs of finally breaking out
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
James McCann is seeing signs of finally breaking out of his prolonged slump after hitting his second home run of the season on Monday night.
The #Brewers have claimed Jake Hager off waivers.INF Jake Hager has been claimed off waivers from the Mets and assigned to Triple-A Nashville. https://t.co/RCgdKiAknWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus I feel like everybody should be listening to this while reading this outstanding blog entry. https://t.co/MLUBpUvXTdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SheridanFinAid: @KeisukeHoashi @Metstradamus @metsrewind @Mets @Pirates And if you see Joel Youngblood, ask him if he can suit up and play RF.Blogger / Podcaster
go get emINF Jake Hager has been claimed off waivers from the Mets and assigned to Triple-A Nashville. https://t.co/RCgdKiAknWBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets prefer Maybin?INF Jake Hager has been claimed off waivers from the Mets and assigned to Triple-A Nashville. https://t.co/RCgdKiAknWBeat Writer / Columnist
The Milwaukee Brewers claimed Jake Hager off waivers from the #Mets. Hager played in their minor league system from 2018-19. Not only are the Mets being forced to DFA guys, they haven’t been able to successfully get them through waivers to keep them in the organization.Beat Writer / Columnist
