New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado

Film Room
61666169_thumbnail

Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 32m

Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.

Bleacher Report
61664223_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 3h

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness.&nbsp; The team said the move was...

The New York Times
61666679_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Returns for Mets and Corey Kluber Exits for Yankees

by: The Associated Press NY Times 47s

DeGrom received a no-decision in a win for his injury-depleted team. Kluber was pulled after three innings because of shoulder tightness.

Syracuse
61666655_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets pitcher pulls off first-ever feat in 24-season history of Rochester’s Frontier Field - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 2m

Jared Eickhoff is the first pitcher to homer in the Red Wings ballpark.

USA Today
61666582_thumbnail

Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1

by: AP USA Today 7m

Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run...

Mets Merized
61666539_thumbnail

DeGrom Dominates, Nido Homers, Mets Top Rockies 3-1

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 11m

The Mets' ace returned, and Tomás Nido came through in the clutch again to help give the Mets a 3-1 win over the Rockies Tuesday night.Jacob deGrom came back from right-side tightness tonight

CBS New York
61666527_thumbnail

Mets Get Successful Return From DeGrom, Top Rockies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 12m

Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday.

