New York Mets

Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 33m

Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado

Bleacher Report
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 3h

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness.&nbsp; The team said the move was...

The New York Times
Jacob deGrom Returns for Mets and Corey Kluber Exits for Yankees

by: The Associated Press NY Times 53s

DeGrom received a no-decision in a win for his injury-depleted team. Kluber was pulled after three innings because of shoulder tightness.

Syracuse
Syracuse Mets pitcher pulls off first-ever feat in 24-season history of Rochester’s Frontier Field - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 2m

Jared Eickhoff is the first pitcher to homer in the Red Wings ballpark.

USA Today
Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1

by: AP USA Today 7m

Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run...

Mets Merized
DeGrom Dominates, Nido Homers, Mets Top Rockies 3-1

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 11m

The Mets' ace returned, and Tomás Nido came through in the clutch again to help give the Mets a 3-1 win over the Rockies Tuesday night.Jacob deGrom came back from right-side tightness tonight

CBS New York
Mets Get Successful Return From DeGrom, Top Rockies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 12m

Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday.

