deGrom Shows No Rust in Mets 3-1 Win Over Rockies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 20m
The New York Mets desperately needed healthy bodies to return from the injured list, and Jacob deGrom was the first of hopefully many to come back. deGrom looked fresh as ever by leading the Mets to a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.
Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 3h
New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness. The team said the move was...
Jacob deGrom Returns for Mets and Corey Kluber Exits for Yankees
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 2m
DeGrom received a no-decision in a win for his injury-depleted team. Kluber was pulled after three innings because of shoulder tightness.
Syracuse Mets pitcher pulls off first-ever feat in 24-season history of Rochester’s Frontier Field - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 3m
Jared Eickhoff is the first pitcher to homer in the Red Wings ballpark.
Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1
by: AP — USA Today 8m
Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run...
DeGrom Dominates, Nido Homers, Mets Top Rockies 3-1
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 12m
The Mets' ace returned, and Tomás Nido came through in the clutch again to help give the Mets a 3-1 win over the Rockies Tuesday night.Jacob deGrom came back from right-side tightness tonight
Mets Get Successful Return From DeGrom, Top Rockies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 13m
Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday.
Feelin’ good after a #MetsWin!Official Team Account
Miguel Castro said he learned a lot from Ubaldo Jimenez when he was with the Orioles and Jacob deGrom to get better as a pitcher "I take these little things and try to incorporate it into my routine"TV / Radio Network
RT @MLBPuertoRico: ¡PURO AZÚÚÚCAR! 🤯 @SugarDiaz39 #MLBPuertoRicoPlayer
RT @MLB: 100 MPH on the corner to end the game 🔥 https://t.co/zoKGYhnHgqPlayer
Nido, with a big smile: "Hey, Puerto Rican catchers hit later in their career."Beat Writer / Columnist
“Puerto Rican catchers, they hit later in their career, you know?” Tomás Nido, a Puerto Rican catcher, said.Beat Writer / Columnist
