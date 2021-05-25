New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB notes: Jacob deGrom sharp in return; Rays' 11-game win streak ends
by: Steve Gardner — USA Today 35s
Mets ace Jacob deGrom fans nine over five innings in first start off injured list; Rays' win streak ends; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rules leader board.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.
Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 3h
New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness. The team said the move was...
Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1
by: AP — USA Today 32s
Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run...
DeGrom Dominates, Nido Homers, Mets Top Rockies 3-1
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 5m
The Mets' ace returned, and Tomás Nido came through in the clutch again to help give the Mets a 3-1 win over the Rockies Tuesday night.Jacob deGrom came back from right-side tightness tonight
Mets Get Successful Return From DeGrom, Top Rockies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 6m
Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday.
Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win 3-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11m
(AP) -- Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 3-
deGrom Shows No Rust in Mets 3-1 Win Over Rockies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 12m
The New York Mets desperately needed healthy bodies to return from the injured list, and Jacob deGrom was the first of hopefully many to come back. deGrom looked fresh as ever by leading the Mets to a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Feelin’ good after a #MetsWin!Official Team Account
-
Miguel Castro said he learned a lot from Ubaldo Jimenez when he was with the Orioles and Jacob deGrom to get better as a pitcher "I take these little things and try to incorporate it into my routine"TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MLBPuertoRico: ¡PURO AZÚÚÚCAR! 🤯 @SugarDiaz39 #MLBPuertoRicoPlayer
-
RT @MLB: 100 MPH on the corner to end the game 🔥 https://t.co/zoKGYhnHgqPlayer
-
Nido, with a big smile: "Hey, Puerto Rican catchers hit later in their career."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“Puerto Rican catchers, they hit later in their career, you know?” Tomás Nido, a Puerto Rican catcher, said.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets