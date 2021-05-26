Quantcast
New York Mets

Newsday
Mets deal for outfielder Billy McKinney | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 33m

The Mets acquired former Yankees outfielder Billy McKinney from the Brewers on Tuesday night for 17-year-old minor-league lefthander Pedro Quintana. McKinney, 26, was designated for assignment by Milw

ESPN NY Mets Blog
DeGrom's return a boost to injury-ravaged Mets

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, Jacob deGrom struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball Tuesday night in what was a welcome sight in a sea of bad news for the injury-plagued Mets.

Daily News
Mets trade for Brewers' Billy McKinney - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 14m

The Mets traded for outfielder Billy McKinney from the Brewers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Pedro Quintana, the club announced late Tuesday night after its win over the Rockies.

nj.com
Mets trade with Brewers for ex-Yankees prospect Billy McKinney in needed move for outfield help - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 14m

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Billy McKinney in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Mets Merized
Mets Acquire OF Billy McKinney from Brewers

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 25m

The New York Mets announced late Tuesday night that they've acquired Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and first baseman Billy McKinney in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Pedro Quintana.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 5/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 32m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   Natio...

Film Room
Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 3h

DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado

Bleacher Report
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 4h

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness.&nbsp; The team said the move was...

