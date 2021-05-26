New York Mets
Mets get outfielder Billy McKinney from Brewers in trade
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m
McKinney is a 26-year-old left-handed hitter.
DeGrom's return a boost to injury-ravaged Mets
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, Jacob deGrom struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball Tuesday night in what was a welcome sight in a sea of bad news for the injury-plagued Mets.
Mets trade for Brewers' Billy McKinney - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 14m
The Mets traded for outfielder Billy McKinney from the Brewers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Pedro Quintana, the club announced late Tuesday night after its win over the Rockies.
Mets trade with Brewers for ex-Yankees prospect Billy McKinney in needed move for outfield help - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
The New York Mets acquired outfielder Billy McKinney in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Mets Acquire OF Billy McKinney from Brewers
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 25m
The New York Mets announced late Tuesday night that they've acquired Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and first baseman Billy McKinney in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Pedro Quintana.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 5/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 33m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . Natio...
Mets Post Game Reaction | 05/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets manager, Luis Rojas and Jacob deGrom and other key players from tonight game react to tonight’s game against Colorado.
Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9 - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 3h
DeGrom lasted five innings in his no-decision against Colorado
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Removed from Rehab Start with Right Elbow Injury
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 4h
New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was removed from a rehab start after one inning on Tuesday due to right elbow soreness. The team said the move was...
