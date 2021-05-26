New York Mets
Outfielder-needy Mets deal for Brewers’ Billy McKinney
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
The Mets, with their outfield options shrinking by the day, acquired Billy McKinney from the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Pedro Quintana.
Red-hot Tomas Nido belts game-winning HR in Mets’ win
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 8m
Tomas Nido is taking his new role with the Mets and running with it.
MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue...
Más Tomás
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
I went off to California for a week and while I was out there the Mets underwent some renovations, to say the very least. Deep breath. Thats a lot for one road trip! OK.
Complaining After A Win? Sure, Why Not!
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
I’ve been really chill about the Mets 3-7 stretch. So you’d think I’d be ecstatic over the Mets 3-1 victory tonight. So of course, it would make perfect sense that I would have st…
Charlie Crown - Pitcher List
by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList — Pitcher List 2h
Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Tuesday.
Mets RHP Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, and third baseman J.D. Davis is headed back to New York for more treatment in the latest setbacks for a Mets team...
DeGrom's return a boost to injury-ravaged Mets
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 3h
Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, Jacob deGrom struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball Tuesday night in what was a welcome sight in a sea of bad news for the injury-plagued Mets.
Jacob deGrom Returns And The Mets Beat The Rockies By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
Jacob deGrom had not appeared in a game since May 9th but it sure looked like business as usual for the sport’s best pitcher as he threw 5 innings of 3 hit […]
