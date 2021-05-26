Quantcast
New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - Complaining After A Win? Sure, Why Not!

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  By  metstradamus  |  May 26, 2021 1:12 am I’ve been really chill about the Mets 3-7 stretch. So you’d think I’d be ecstatic over the Mets ...

Mack's Mets
Mack - Chill

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7m

  Good morning   I touched base with this a little bit on Twitter on Tuesday, but it’s worth elaborating on.   It’s very confusing to be a M...

WFAN
Jacob deGrom adjusted his delivery to avoid further injury

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 26m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom explains how he adjusted his pitching delivery before making his return from the injured list to try and avoid further injury.

CBS Sports

Mets trade targets: Five realistic players the banged-up NL East contenders could acquire - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 30m

The Mets have no choice but to be pragmatic at this point in the trade season

New York Mets Videos

Nido, deGrom Shine in Mets Win

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 37m

5/25/21: Jacob deGrom returned from the injured list to throw 5 innings of 1 run ball. Tomás Nido crushes a crucial 2-run home run in the 7th inning to help ...

nj.com
Mets-Rockies weather forecast: ‘Severe’ thunderstorms, rain possible tonight at Citi Field (5/26/21) - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies continue a four-game series tonight at Citi Field.

Mets 360
Mets 3, Rockies 1 (5/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Rising Apple

NY Mets put a Band-Aid on the bleeding outfield with the Billy McKinney trade

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Who did we expect the New York Mets to trade for, Mike Trout? Late on Tuesday night, the team swung a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Billy ...

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Noah Syndergaard suffers setback in his most recent rehab start

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

New York Mets’ starter Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery last March, so the team expected him to be ready to contribute in MLB around June or July if everything went according to the plan. That was the case, until last night. Thor, one...

Tweets

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 6m
    MLB and CVS have partnered to offer students, family and faculty at Cristo Rey New York High School in East Harlem Covid-19 vaccines 1:30-2:30 today, as many students are preparing to start their collegiate academic career in fall. @Todd_Zeile and @YonderalonsoU will be on hand
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 7m
    I thought this was a @tnido24 quote at first #bob
    Andy McCullough
    “Bob is my favorite manager I ever played for.” “To say I’m blessed to have him is a drastic understatement.” “I love Bob Melvin. I truly love Bob Melvin.” People gush about baseball's long-tenured manager. Just don’t try to shake his hand. https://t.co/cl7WFkW0zr
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 11m
    Five perfect films: The Godfather Gladiator Empire Strikes Back Silence of the Lambs Die Hard
    Ben Yoel
    Five perfect films: - The Shawshank Redemption - Goodfellas - Pulp Fiction - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King - The Dark Knight https://t.co/mSB2YFa7ad
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 13m
    RT @stancup94: @Metstradamus Well, in games where you actually watch for the pitching halves, Nido’s are must-see at bats (as long as one doesnt have to watch Lindor...what did the Mets do signing that guy?? Think of the paintings Stevie could have bought instead!)
    David Adler @_dadler 13m
    There have been 3 games this season where every fastball a team threw was 95+ mph ... all by the Mets in deGrom starts. (Yesterday actually wasn't one of them, because Trevor May threw one of his fastballs ... 94.9 mph.)
    Nick Groke
    "In 40-plus years, I don't think I've ever seen a game where every fastball was over 95 miles an hour," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Jacob deGrom and three Mets relievers Tuesday. "That was, to say the least, impressive arm strength."
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 14m
    Cancer free!
