Nido, deGrom Shine in Mets Win

There have been 3 games this season where every fastball a team threw was 95+ mph ... all by the Mets in deGrom starts. (Yesterday actually wasn't one of them, because Trevor May threw one of his fastballs ... 94.9 mph.)

Nick Groke "In 40-plus years, I don't think I've ever seen a game where every fastball was over 95 miles an hour," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Jacob deGrom and three Mets relievers Tuesday. "That was, to say the least, impressive arm strength."