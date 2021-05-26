New York Mets
Mets bring outfielder via trade to patch up injury-ravaged roster
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets are going through one of the worst injury crisis that a professional team has had to endure in recent memory, in all sports. They had up to 16 players on the injured list earlier in the week, more than half the size of a major...
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Eickhoff Does it all in Syracuse Win
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 37s
Syracuse Mets (5-14) The Syracuse Mets beat the Red Wings behind a strong day from Jerad Eickhoff. Not only did the righty pitch 6 scoreless innings, he also homered in the third, scoring two. Righty @Eickough19 wanted to do more for the @SyracuseMets
How Big a Disappointment Has Francisco Lindor Been?
by: SI Staff — Sports Illustrated 5m
Dates in the career of record-setting umpire Joe West
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 19m
During a 42-season Major League career, umpire Joe West has taken a lot of heat from fans, players and managers alike. But as of Tuesday, you have to give ...
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 23m
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Daytona Beach Tortugas - 5/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 43m
The St. Lucie Mets are home at Clover Part, Port St. Lucie Florida to play the Low A Daytona Beach Tortugas. Today ...
Tomas Nido Making the Most of His Opportunity
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 56m
Although the New York Mets dished out a four-year, $40 million contract to catcher James McCann this offseason, it is his backup Tomas Nido, who is out-playing him in the early part of the season.
Best Bets of the Day - May 26th - Pitcher List
by: James Schiano — Pitcher List 1h
Back on track, let's make some picks!
Perfect Time for Big-Market Mets to Show Off
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
New York's got the ways and means...
Tweets
-
Last night was the 100th time in Jacob deGrom's career that he allowed no more than one earned run in a start. That's the most such starts by a SP in their first 190 career games since 1901. Clayton Kershaw is second with 91 games. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good work!We now have constantly updated transaction and injury report pages for all 30 MLB teams. I haven't counted, but methinks this is the longest. (Bookmark it!) https://t.co/4uSFrngPuBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
UTK is out and my simple solution for @StevenACohen2 is to completely rethink how he's approaching sports medicine for the Mets. Simple. Subscribe at https://t.co/C4XJzkc1ST.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Eickhoff Does it all in Syracuse Win https://t.co/iP9IVyLinJBlog / Website
-
RT @cdgoldstein: The Search For Fun Facts: Rock Bottom https://t.co/yT14z0agfQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Highest wRC+ among catchers with a min. 40 PAs in the month of May (pinch-hitting PAs included): Yasmani Grandal: 198 Buster Posey: 174 Mitch Garver: 169 Sal Perez: 158 Tomás Nido: 156 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets