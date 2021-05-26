New York Mets
Getting to Know the Newest Met, Billy McKinney
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
The injury-depleted New York Mets have made a trade to try to bolster their roster, as we learned last night that they had acquired Billy McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 17-yea
The evolution of Jacob deGrom’s fastball as explained by Todd Zeile | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1m
SNY’s Todd Zeile breaks down the evolution of Jacob deGrom’s fastball, comparing his first career start to his 2021 fastball, determining that he’s found an ...
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing and J.D. Davis is headed back to New York for more treatment.
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Eickhoff Does it all in Syracuse Win
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Syracuse Mets (5-14) The Syracuse Mets beat the Red Wings behind a strong day from Jerad Eickhoff. Not only did the righty pitch 6 scoreless innings, he also homered in the third, scoring two. Righty @Eickough19 wanted to do more for the @SyracuseMets
How Big a Disappointment Has Francisco Lindor Been?
by: SI Staff — Sports Illustrated 2h
Dates in the career of record-setting umpire Joe West
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
During a 42-season Major League career, umpire Joe West has taken a lot of heat from fans, players and managers alike. But as of Tuesday, you have to give ...
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Daytona Beach Tortugas - 5/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The St. Lucie Mets are home at Clover Part, Port St. Lucie Florida to play the Low A Daytona Beach Tortugas. Today ...
Among qualified pitchers since 2018, here’s where Jacob deGrom ranks: ERA: 1st (1.99; second-lowest is Hyun-Jin Ryu at 2.34) FIP: 1st (2.22; second-lowest is Chris Sale at 2.66) fWAR: 1st (21.1; second-best is Gerrit Cole at 17.5) SwStr%: 1st (16.6) #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
