Dominic Smith out of Mets lineup with knee contusionp
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 51m
Dominic Smith becomes the latest banged-up player for the Mets, as he is out of the lineup with a knee contusion, and newcomer Billy McKinney will bat cleanup Wednesday night.
MMO Game Thread: Rockies vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 7m
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP German Marquez (3-4, 4.82) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLast night, Jacob deG
Mickey Callaway Placed on Baseball's Ineligible List
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 19m
After an investigation into sexual harassment claims, Mickey Callaway was found to have violated M.L.B.’s policies. He can apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season.
