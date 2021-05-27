New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: Mike Puma of the New York Post Discusses His Book
by: Mathew Brownstein — Mets Merized Online 13s
Mike Puma, the longtime New York Mets beat reporter for the New York Post, has seen and heard quite a bit during his time covering the team in some capacity over the last two-plus decades.Duri
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets vs. Rockies odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Game 1 predictions for May 27 from proven model - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff May 27, 2021 — CBS Sports 12m
SportsLine's proven model has simulated Game 1 of the Rockies vs. Mets doubleheader 10,000 times
Mets to play single admission doubleheader this afternoon
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 26m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Thursday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 32m
ESNY Game Day: Rockies at Mets – Thursday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Ray Savage - SAVAGE VIEWS – First Quarter Review - Management
by: RDS900 — Mack's Mets 44m
May 27, 2021 Anyone who has follows me knows that I have been a strong supporter of Sandy Alderson. I believed that he was the right h...
The Mickey Callaways should never be able to don a uniform again, period
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 47m
Rob Manfred finally finished reading The Athletic’s report from February about Mickey Callaway’s sexual harassment. Or perhaps he clicked on the tube this week and caught Andrea Kremer’s HBO Real Sports piece on the sex harrassment women in sports...
MMN Recap: Justin Lasko Tosses Gem in St. Lucie Win
by: Connor Grey — Mets Minors 2h
AAA: Rochester Red Wings (5-15) 7, Syracuse Mets (5-15) 4Box ScoreMason Williams CF: 2-5, K, .341/.413/.463Sebastian Elizalde 1B: 1-3, BB, .300/.391/.350David Thompson 3B: 2-4, 2
Mets Morning News for May 27, 2021
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Today’s (Game 1) Lineup: #LGM Villar 3B Lindor SS McCann 1B McKinney RF Nido C Drury LF Peraza 2B Maybin CF Stroman SP (3-4, 2.75 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets lineup for Game 1 against Colorado on May 27 (how is it already May 27?!?!): 3B Villar SS Lindor 1B McCann RF McKinney C Nido LF Drury 2B Peraza CF Maybin RHP Marcus StromanBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Same starting lineup as it was going to be last night, with Smith still not a part of it.Game 1 starters. #LGM https://t.co/SEOYI4jGqABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Rockies' right-hander Germán Márquez ... Dom Smith (bruised knee) still out: 3B Villar SS Lindor 1B McCann RF McKinney C Nido LF Drury 2B Peraza CF Maybin RHP StromanBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup for game one versus the Rockies today, with Dominic Smith (bruised right knee) still missing: 3B Jonathan Villar SS Francisco Lindor 1B James McCann RF Billy McKinney C Tomas Nido LF Brandon Drury 2B Jose Peraza CF Cameron Maybin RHP Marcus StromanBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Game 1 starters. #LGM https://t.co/SEOYI4jGqABeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets