Marcus Stroman Out-Duels And Fields German Marquez
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
There were just six hits total in the first game of the doubleheader. Part of that was two bad offensive teams going at it. Another part was two good pitchers in Marcus Stroman and German Marquez f…
Mickey Callaway should never be associated with Major League Baseball again
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.
Rockies vs. Mets Highlights | 05/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
Marcus Stroman tossed six scoreless innings and Jose Peraza crushed a solo home run to lead the Mets in a 1-0 victory over the Rockies
The Scully Series 2021: Phillies & Mets - Pitcher List
by: Collin Carlone — Pitcher List 36m
An installment series that details each of the local broadcasters for each MLB team during the 2021 season.
Stroman, Peraza and defense lead Mets to a 1-0 victory in Game 1 of doubleheader vs Rockies | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 37m
Marcus Stroman threw 6 scoreless innings backed up by some stellar defense to help secure the shutout victory for the Mets in their first game of New York’s ...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Rockies Game 2, 5/27/21
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
The Mets look for the series win in the second game of a doubleheader.
Stroman shuts down Rox in G1 victory
by: Sterling Bright — MLB: Mets 47m
The Mets came out on a mission in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, shutting out the Rockies, 1-0, behind the arm of Marcus Stroman at Citi Field. In a depleted rotation, Stroman has been arguably the Mets’ most consistent arm. On Thursday,...
Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Akron RubberDucks - 5/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 52m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are home against the Akron RubberDucks - third game of a six game series. your b...
MMO Game Thread: Rockies vs Mets, Game 2 – 2:40 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Thursday, May 27, 2021 • 2:40 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYGAME TWO: RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.01) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMIf you’re at
Tweets
🤔These seven-inning doubleheader games are an abomination. Hopefully MLB and the MLBPA come to their senses and don't make them permanent.Beat Writer / Columnist
The whole NL East needs to be bubble wrapped!Miguel Rojas diagnosed with dislocated finger https://t.co/GrHpsPeGcXBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFix: A dollar doesn’t get you what it used toBlogger / Podcaster
Kind of weird that Tommy Hunter has more hits than Cameron Mayin at this point.Beat Writer / Columnist
Maybin almost singled.TV / Radio Network
