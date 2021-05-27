New York Mets
Peraza Leads Mets Over Rockies For Twin-Bill Sweep
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 37m
The doubleheader sweep was the second of the season for the Mets, who have split two other twin bills.
Video: Vintage Joe Torre “Advice For On-Deck Batters”
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 19m
I cant tell you how excited I am to repost this video. But now I can report that I did indeed watch this, and it is just as funny as I remembered. You may also like ...
Remote Learning
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 26m
Please complete each assigned exercise, derived from this afternoons lesson plan, and submit your answers through your personalized educational portal, using code TWOFORTHURSDAY.
Gameday: Game Two - Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Akron RubberDucks - 5/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 43m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are home against the Akron RubberDucks - fourth game of a six game series - Gam...
Different Paths, Same Peraza
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 51m
A 1-0 win and a 4-2 win will read very similar in a boxscore. But they were two very different animals. The 1-0 win was clean and crisp. Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, giving up three …
Mets vs Rockies: Lucchesi on helping Mets complete DH sweep of Rockies| Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Joey Lucchesi gave the Mets nearly four solid innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the Rockies, helping New York complete a sweep of the twin...
Noah Syndergaard's Comeback Halted by Elbow Inflammation
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 1h
Noah Syndergaard hasn't pitched since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and won't throw for six more weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.
Mets: That’s The Way You Do It – Doubleheader Sweep Guards First Place
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets played good tight baseball today and they were rewarded with a sweep of today's doubleheader against the Rockies. Onward and upward.
