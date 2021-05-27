Quantcast
New York Mets

New York Post
61715350_thumbnail

Cameron Maybin’s struggles won’t cost him Mets job

by: mblinnnyp New York Post 35m

Cameron Maybin can’t buy a hit, but his spot in the Mets lineup probably isn’t in jeopardy.

WFAN
61715218_thumbnail

Cameron Maybin on the verge of dubious Mets history

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 50m

After going 0-for-5 in the Mets’ doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday, Cameron Maybin is now 0-for-26 as a Met - tying the longest hitless streak for any player to start their tenure in Queens.

LOCALSYR
61714902_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets late comeback not enough in loss to Red Wings | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 1h

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets dropped a Thursday afternoon matchup against the Rochester Red Wings, 9-8, at Frontier Field. The game featured three ties and three lead c…

Film Room
61706736_thumbnail

Díaz records the save | 05/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Edwin Díaz gets Dom Nuñezto strike out swinging to record the save in the Mets' 1-0 win

Mack's Mets
61160186_thumbnail

Gameday: Game Two - Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Aberdeen IronBirds - 5/27/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Brooklyn Cyclones are home for the second week in a row as they take on the  Aberdeen IronBirds , ga...

USA Today
61714721_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Syndergaard set back, Valdez back with Astros

by: AP USA Today 2h

The Mets may need to reassess their rotation after learning Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard won’t throw...

Blogging Mets
61714460_thumbnail

Video: Vintage Joe Torre “Advice For On-Deck Batters”

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

I cant tell you how excited I am to repost this video. But now I can report that I did indeed watch this, and it is just as funny as I remembered. You may also like ...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Remote Learning

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

Please complete each assigned exercise, derived from this afternoons lesson plan, and submit your answers through your personalized educational portal, using code TWOFORTHURSDAY.

