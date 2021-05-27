New York Mets
Jose Peraza Helps Powers Mets to Pair of Wins Over Rockies
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 5m
The infielder nearly matched his season R.B.I. total. The Yankees, meanwhile, split a doubleheader with Toronto.
Remembering Mets History (1969) Jerry Koosman Ks 15 To Set A Then Met Record
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 18m
Wednesday May 28th, 1969: A small crowd of 11860 came out to Shea Stadium as the Mets (19-23) hosted a new NL Western team, the San Diego...
Marcus Stroman, Jacob deGrom have been Mets rotation saviors
by: Steve Serby — New York Post 46m
Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman are saving the Mets' beleaguered rotation right now.
Cameron Maybin on the verge of dubious Mets history
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
After going 0-for-5 in the Mets’ doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday, Cameron Maybin is now 0-for-26 as a Met - tying the longest hitless streak for any player to start their tenure in Queens.
Syracuse Mets late comeback not enough in loss to Red Wings | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets dropped a Thursday afternoon matchup against the Rochester Red Wings, 9-8, at Frontier Field. The game featured three ties and three lead c…
Díaz records the save | 05/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Edwin Díaz gets Dom Nuñezto strike out swinging to record the save in the Mets' 1-0 win
Gameday: Game Two - Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Aberdeen IronBirds - 5/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Brooklyn Cyclones are home for the second week in a row as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds , ga...
LEADING OFF: Syndergaard set back, Valdez back with Astros
by: AP — USA Today 3h
The Mets may need to reassess their rotation after learning Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard won’t throw...
