Mets-Braves Postponed Friday Night; Makeup TBD
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets vs. Braves matchup at Citi Field Friday night is postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced. They said the game would be made up at a later date. With the injuries the team has
Mets-Braves ppd. with rain expected in New York
by: AP — ESPN 2m
Manager Luis Rojas wasn't sure if the Mets would pitch David Peterson or Jacob deGrom on Sunday. Peterson was scheduled to start Saturday. DeGrom would go if Rojas decides to use the ace on his usual five days rest.
Luis Rojas on game getting PPD | 05/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the impact of the team's game against the Braves getting postponed
Pete Alonso injury: NY Mets 1B may go on rehab assignment
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 13m
NY Mets first baseman Pete Alonso may go on a rehab assignment. Meanwhile Taijuan Walker is expected to come off the IL and start Saturday.
Mets-Braves game postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain. | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night.The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two i
Taijuan Walker returns from IL in time for Braves series - New York Daily News
by: MATTHEW ROBERSON — NY Daily News 18m
Taijuan Walker will have to wait one more day before making his return from the Mets’ crowded injured list.
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Daytona Beach Tortugas - 5/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 32m
The St. Lucie Mets are home at Clover Part, Port St. Lucie Florida to play the Low A Daytona Beach Tortugas. Today ...
Mets, Braves postponed, will be made up later this year
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
This is the team’s second weather-related postponement in three days.
The first place 2021 New York Mets….who cares?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
There is a scene late in the run of Battlestar Galactica that comes to mind this morning. It’s late in the series run, and the Galactica has been on the run for a long time, trying to find th…
Look on the bright side, now we have two games tomorrow! Sounds like a pretty good Saturday to us.Minors
Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and current field conditions. We will be having a double header tomorrow beginning at 4 pm. More information to come!Minors
Mets-Braves ppd. with rain expected in New York https://t.co/ycp7AlcC1Z #MetsTV / Radio Network
We’re rained out here at St. Lucie. Weird bc we haven’t had rain in forever. Doubleheader tomorrow at 4:00. Two 7-inning games. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I’m A-OK everyone. See you soon. #LFGMProspect
-
After inclement weather postponed Friday night’s series opener, Taijuan Walker will get back in the saddle on Saturday for the first time since May 17. @mroberson22 https://t.co/Y3lAXlehreNewspaper / Magazine
