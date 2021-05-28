New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets-Braves game postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain. | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4m
(AP) -- The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night.The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two i
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Taijuan Walker returns from IL in time for Braves series - New York Daily News
by: MATTHEW ROBERSON — NY Daily News 5m
Taijuan Walker will have to wait one more day before making his return from the Mets’ crowded injured list.
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Daytona Beach Tortugas - 5/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 19m
The St. Lucie Mets are home at Clover Part, Port St. Lucie Florida to play the Low A Daytona Beach Tortugas. Today ...
Mets, Braves postponed, will be made up later this year
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
This is the team’s second weather-related postponement in three days.
The first place 2021 New York Mets….who cares?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
There is a scene late in the run of Battlestar Galactica that comes to mind this morning. It’s late in the series run, and the Galactica has been on the run for a long time, trying to find th…
Mets-Braves Postponed Friday Night; Makeup TBD
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets vs. Braves matchup at Citi Field Friday night is postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced. They said the game would be made up at a later date. With the injuries the team has
Mets rained out, makeup date to be announced
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
The Mets announced on Friday that their series opener against the Braves at Citi Field is rained out, with a makeup date yet to be announced.
Braves-Mets PPD Friday; make-up date TBD
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets announced that Friday's game against the Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. Details regarding the rescheduling of Friday's game will be announced a later date. A paid ticket for tonight’s game marked “Friday, May 28, 2021 –...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Look on the bright side, now we have two games tomorrow! Sounds like a pretty good Saturday to us.Minors
-
Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and current field conditions. We will be having a double header tomorrow beginning at 4 pm. More information to come!Minors
-
Mets-Braves ppd. with rain expected in New York https://t.co/ycp7AlcC1Z #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
We’re rained out here at St. Lucie. Weird bc we haven’t had rain in forever. Doubleheader tomorrow at 4:00. Two 7-inning games. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m A-OK everyone. See you soon. #LFGMProspect
-
After inclement weather postponed Friday night’s series opener, Taijuan Walker will get back in the saddle on Saturday for the first time since May 17. @mroberson22 https://t.co/Y3lAXlehreNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets