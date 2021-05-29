New York Mets
Despite Offensive Woes, Francisco Lindor Making Solid Defensive Impact in 2021
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
Making a huge splash last offseason, the New York Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor in a six-player trade from the Cleveland Indians and were hopeful he could help transform this organizati
Sliding Into Problems
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 5m
You're supposed to be out if you over-slide a base — but what if for a century, you were safe?
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #19 - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
Joshua Baez Mack's spin - Some people have Baez being drafted as a pitcher, but I don't. I have him coming off my board as my 4th outfiel...
Shadow of Atlanta sports failures hangs over Hawks’ bid to take down Knicks
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 33m
ATLANTA — The Hawks are trying to buck history. They’ll take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Knicks, and seem to have all the momentum in the world. Funny...
NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Saturday, May 29 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 54m
Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82) is scheduled to start for Atlanta, while Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05) would go for the Mets.
Brubaker, Bucs open doubleheader with 7-0 win over Rockies
by: AP — USA Today 1h
JT Brubaker tossed six shutout innings to help the Pittsburgh Pirates win the first game of a seven-inning...
Brubaker, Bucs open doubleheader with 7-0 win over Rockies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- JT Brubaker tossed six shutout innings to help the Pittsburgh Pirates win the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Saturday.Brubaker (4-4) allowed onl
Friday Was a No-Good, Very Bad Day For New York Sports Teams
by: N/A — The Big Lead 3h
New York City is enjoying quite a bit of sports success in 2021. The Brooklyn Nets are on the short list of favorites to win the NBA title. The New York Knicks
The Mets are roughly 48 hours away from the return of Seth Lugo. He's wrapping up his recovery from right elbow surgery and is expected to come off the IL when eligible on Monday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets starting rotation for the next 3 games: Tonight: Taijuan Walker Sunday: Jacob deGrom Monday: David PetersonTV / Radio Network
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets plan to have Seth Lugo (recovery from right elbow surgery) come off the injured list as soon as he's eligible on Monday. Weather could still affect it, but that's the plan as of now for one of the Mets' best relievers.Super Fan
According to The Fielding Bible, 11 of the #Mets' 24 defensive runs saved have come from shifting this season.Francisco Lindor says he still doesn't like defensive shifting, even though it has allowed him to make many plays this season. "I'm still not a fan of (the shift)," he said. "We'll see where the shift goes. But I love making plays."Blogger / Podcaster
Tonight’s lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Villar 3B Lindor SS McCann 1B Smith LF Nido C McKinney RF Peraza 2B Maybin CF Walker SP (3-1, 2.05 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
