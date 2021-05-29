Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Lugo Close to Returning, Walker Activated Among Roster Updates

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1h

Luis Rojas announced a few roster updates on Saturday, namely that Seth Lugo is close to being activated. Lugo is eligible to come off the injured list as soon as Monday, and is expected to be act

Lohud
NY Mets: Francisco Lindor on boos, Seth Lugo set to return

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 10m

NY Mets' star Francisco Lindor understands why he's being booed. Plus, get the latest updates on Seth Lugo, Kevin Pillar, Taijuan Walker and more.

Metstradamus
5/29/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

The Mets, despite being held together with spit and sunscreen, are in first place after winning 3 of 4 from the Colorado Rockies. After a Friday night rainout, they welcome the division rival Atlan…

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Braves, 5/29/21

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m

Taijuan Walker makes his return to the mound as the Mets take on the Braves.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Braves vs Mets, 7:15 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 30m

Saturday, May 29, 2021 • 7:15 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA)FOX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMSo far the Mets ha

Mike's Mets
Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 46m

With the prospect of the New York Mets ' entire 3-game series against the Atlanta Braves being rained out, I am reminded again that the ori...

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Game 1 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Akron RubberDucks - 5/29/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are home against the Akron RubberDucks - Game 1 of a scheduled Double Header.  ...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Notes: Walker, Diaz, Lugo

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets have activated Taijuan Walker from the injured list, optioning Yennsy Diaz to Triple-A to free up the roster &hellip;

Newsday
Meadows has 3 RBIs, surging Rays beat Phillies 5-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Ph

