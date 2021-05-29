New York Mets
NYC vs. ATL
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 15m
The Mets and Braves renew their rivalry. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, exclusive ML...
Gameday: Game 2 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Akron RubberDucks - 5/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are home against the Akron RubberDucks - Game 2 of the scheduled double header. ...
James McCann's solo homer gives Mets early 1-0 lead over Braves
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 34m
James McCann crushes a solo homer to right field, giving the New York Mets a 1-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in the first inning.
Francisco Lindor on hearing boos: 'Getting booed sucks, man'
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 36m
Francisco Lindor understands Mets fans are unhappy with his performance so far this year, just as much as he is - but he admits that getting booed ‘sucks.’
Notes: Lindor's struggles; injury updates
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 47m
NEW YORK -- A month and a day ago, Francisco Lindor walked into the Mets’ Zoom room and discussed, in detail, the feeling of being booed. This was not a comfortable thing for Lindor, who had never experienced boos from his home crowd before coming...
Banged-up Mets expected to get Pete Alonso, Seth Lugo back Monday
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
The injury-ravaged Mets are hoping to activate top reliever Seth Lugo and power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso on Monday.
Game Chatter: Ian Anderson vs Taijuan Walker (5/29/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
Lindor: "I'm Working as Hard as I Can"
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
Mets' shortstop acknowledges he's been "extremely inconsistent" at the plate
Tweets
Taijuan Walker is refusing to swing the bat. It's not clear whether it is because of continued left side "tightness" or perhaps fear of it happening again or another reason.Beat Writer / Columnist
If you watched Thursday’s Game 2, you saw that he got VERY unluckly in his final at-bat. Poor guy.Cameron Maybin has set a franchise record by going 0-for-27 to begin his Mets career.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Cameron Maybin has set a franchise record by going 0-for-27 to begin his Mets career.Blogger / Podcaster
-
error on Heredia, huh? McCann tattooed that ball, ate him up. tried to make a play but it just kept going. that not an error imoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cameron Maybin is now 0-for-27 to begin his Mets career, and will now enter the record books holding the longest 0-for to begin a stint with the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
