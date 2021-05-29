New York Mets
Passan: Braves’ Ozuna Arrested For Domestic Violence
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 51m
Just as the Mets and Braves got underway for their series at Citi Field, Major League Baseball learned that Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Saturday in Fulton Count
Brandon Drury's pinch-hit two-run blast gives Mets 6-1 cushion over Braves
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 19m
Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury crushes a two-run homer to left field, giving the New York Mets a 6-1 edge over the Atlanta Braves.
Cameron Maybin finally breaks Mets hitless streak
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 27m
Hit ‘em where they ain’t, even if it don’t go that far? Not exactly what Wee Willie Keeler said, but a weak infield single was enough for Cameron Maybin to break his record streak for longest hitless start to a Mets career.
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 32m
(AP) -- Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor family violence.The 30-year-old was booked by the Sandy Springs Po
So Steve….it’s time to dome the Mets.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52m
Of the many things I find insane, I can’t believe the metropolitan area built two baseball stadiums and a football stadium in the 21st century and not one has a dome. I am very much PRO DOME.…
Mets' Seth Lugo's return is imminent - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets are roughly 48 hours away from the return of Seth Lugo.
Mets' Lindor: 'Getting booed sucks'
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 2h
The first two months of Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets haven't gone according to plan. The boos started in April and have only gotten louder as his struggles continue through May.And while it weighs on him, Lindor understands and...
NYC vs. ATL
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
The Mets and Braves renew their rivalry. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, exclusive ML...
RT @BetweenTheNums: The New York Mets have played the Braves 873 times in their history. This just the 3rd time they have hit 5 HR in such games against Atlanta (1985, 1990). Players w/ HR for the Mets tonight: James McCann, Jonathan Villar, Brandon Drury, Billy McKinney, & Francisco Lindor. https://t.co/ieU7pMbK06Blogger / Podcaster
Nido just missed that oneBlogger / Podcaster
This is the first time the #Mets have scored 13 or more runs against the Atlanta Braves since May 3, 2017 (16-5 win). It’s the first time the Mets have scored 13 or more runs against the Braves at home since July 21, 1985. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets in their six games before tonight: 12 runs. Mets tonight against a division rival: 13 runs.Beat Writer / Columnist
Albies RBI single. Mets' lead cut to 13-2 in the 8th. #NotWorriedTV / Radio Network
-
For the 3rd time in 6 playoff games the Bruins have too many men on the ice. That’s really careless.Beat Writer / Columnist
