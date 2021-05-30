Quantcast
MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 38m

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had 16 hits in their...

Mets Junkies
61759602_thumbnail

MetsJunkies Recap: Mets Beat Up the Braves

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 17m

In a feel good game for the Mets, they beat up the division rival Braves 13-2. The Mets hit a season high 5 homeruns in the victory. James McCann had a huge day going 4 for 5 with a homerun, double, scoring 3 runs and driving in two. He opened the...

USA Today
61759045_thumbnail

Lindor homers, Mets rout Braves 13-2 after Ozuna arrested

by: AP USA Today 2h

Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker...

New York Post
61758708_thumbnail

Mets’ James McCann starting to hit since fill-in move to first base

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 3h

James McCann had his best offensive performance as a Met on Saturday. He homered, doubled and singled twice, keying their fourth straight win, a 13-2 rout over the Braves at Citi Field.

Newsday
61758647_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers, Tribe plays 2, deGrom at night | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___TOP ARMS OUT WESTThe finale of an entertaining four-game series between longtime rivals features an excellent pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium.

Mets Merized
61758291_thumbnail

Outfielder Mason Williams Promoted to Mets

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3h

Outfielder Mason Williams has been promoted to the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Williams, 29, has been tearing it up for Syracuse. He's batting .383/.473

Syracuse Mets
58771329_thumbnail

Kilomé flirts with no-hitter, Syracuse sweeps Rochester in Saturday doubleheader | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 5h

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Mets Daddy

Mets Taijuan Walker All Over Braves

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

As we’ve seen recently, the New York Mets needed to get some of their starting pitching back. If nothing else, it helps to ease the burden off a very good bullpen. More than that, the Mets st…

