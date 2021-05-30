Quantcast
NY Mets News: Did Noah Syndergaard and the qualifying offer just become best friends?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 51m

Noah Syndergaard was set to return to the New York Mets sometime in June. Unfortunately, a failed rehab start set him back several more weeks and the big r...

Mets Junkies
Mets to Promote Mason Williams

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2m

The Mets are promoting OF Mason Williams. Williams isn’t on the 40 man roster, so the Mets need to make room on both the 40 and 26 man rosters. Williams has been great in AAA Syracuse, hitting .373 with a 1026 OPS. The 26 year old is a career .280...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Can Jacob deGrom actually top Bob Gibson's 1.12 ERA?

by: Bradford DoolittleDavid Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m

It's the Year of the Pitcher. He's the best pitcher on the planet. We make the case for and against that adding up to a historic achievement for the Mets ace.

Syracuse
Franklyn Kilome’s one-hitter caps Syracuse Mets sweep of Rochester - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 18m

The Mets allowed just one run overall in the two contests.

nj.com
The injury-plagued Mets should get some needed reinforcements soon - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 52m

The New York Mets could get Pete Alonso, J.D. Davis and Albert Almora, Jr. back from the injured list in the coming weeks.

Metro News
MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had 16 hits in their...

USA Today
Lindor homers, Mets rout Braves 13-2 after Ozuna arrested

by: AP USA Today 3h

Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker...

New York Post
Mets’ James McCann starting to hit since fill-in move to first base

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 4h

James McCann had his best offensive performance as a Met on Saturday. He homered, doubled and singled twice, keying their fourth straight win, a 13-2 rout over the Braves at Citi Field.

