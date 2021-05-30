Quantcast
New York Mets

WFAN
Kevin Pillar testing a mask, could return to Mets next week

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 46m

Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed Saturday that Kevin Pillar has been testing a mask defensively as recommended by his facial specialist, and he could return to the team by the end of next week.

Mets Merized
Taijuan Walker Fanned Eight in Strong Return From IL

by: Andrew Steele-Davis Mets Merized Online 2m

Taijuan Walker hardly missed a beat in his return to action as he dominated for the New York Mets in their 13-2 blowout of the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Saturday night.Despite a lineup t

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for May 30, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mack's Mets
Mack - More Weekly Draft Notes

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 29m

  5-26-21 - Jim Callis @jimcallisMLB   off top of head, listing in alpha order:   1 st  Tier: Davis, Jobe, House, Lawlar, Leiter, Ma...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Mason Williams Slams Way to Promotion

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 49m

AAA: Syracuse Mets (6-16) 10, Rochester Red Wings (6-16) 1 (Game 1)Box ScoreMason Williams, CF: 3-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB, HR, .383/.473/.574Sebastian Elizaide, 1B: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBI

USA Today
Theo Epstein wants baseball 'back in the players' hands'

by: N/A USA Today 2h

MLB plans to crack down on the rash of pitchers using illegal substances among other changes in baseball.

Mets Junkies
Mets to Promote Mason Williams

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

The Mets are promoting OF Mason Williams. Williams isn’t on the 40 man roster, so the Mets need to make room on both the 40 and 26 man rosters. Williams has been great in AAA Syracuse, hitting .373 with a 1026 OPS. The 26 year old is a career .280...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Can Jacob deGrom actually top Bob Gibson's 1.12 ERA?

by: Bradford DoolittleDavid Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

It's the Year of the Pitcher. He's the best pitcher on the planet. We make the case for and against that adding up to a historic achievement for the Mets ace.

