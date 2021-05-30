New York Mets
Mets-Braves game postponed, Steve Cohen says
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 14m
The Mets are piling up postponements almost as quickly as injuries.
Press release: Mets Braves May 30 game postponed
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
FLUSHING, N.Y., May 30, 2021 – The New York Mets have announced that tonight’s game against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. In addition, the team has announced makeup dates for Friday and Sunday’s postponed games. For...
Mets' Pete Alonso likely to be activated during series against Braves
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 11m
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is close to returning from a hand injury.
Woodruff tops Scherzer, García homers as Brewers sweep Nats | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 26m
(AP) -- Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday.“It was one big swing for us,” Milwaukee manager C
First crack in the Pete Alonso Mafia’s armor
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43m
If you read today’s New York Post, there it is. It’s just the tiniest of cracks, but there it is. It’s just that tiny drop of water on your outdoor faucet that’s the first…
Sunday Night’s Mets Game vs. Braves Postponed
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 44m
Sunday night's Mets game vs. the Atlanta Braves has been postponed, team owner Steve Cohen said on Twitter. A make-up game has yet to be announced.With yet another postponement, it brings the
NY Mets' series finale against Atlanta Braves postponed due to rain
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 45m
Due to rain, the Braves and Mets only played one game this weekend.
Mets to activate Pete Alonso; Kevin Pillar likely back this week after facial fractures - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets have a majors-leading 17 players on the injured list, but that should soon change
Tweets
-
No #Mets game tonight but you can listen to Subway To Shea as you watch the rain fall. This weeks episode is a good one! #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/MjRaDCGpY4Blogger / Podcaster
-
This weekend's postponed games will be made up on the Braves' next visits to New York. There will be single-admission doubleheaders on Mon, June 21 at 5:10 pm ET and Mon, July 26 at 5:10 pm ET. For information regarding tickets and parking, please visit https://t.co/YYq2EjTtNs.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @SNY_Mets: Luis Rojas announces the Mets' rotation plans in Arizona: -Monday: deGrom -Tuesday: Peterson -Wednesday: Stroman Rojas also says that Pete Alonso will be activated tomorrow and Seth Lugo and Kevin Pillar could soon follow: https://t.co/v4G7W8kBG3TV / Radio Network
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Probable pitchers this week in Arizona: Monday: Jacob deGrom vs. RHP Merrill Kelly Tuesday: David Peterson vs. LHP Caleb Smith Wednesday: Marcus Stroman vs. LHP Madison BumgarnerSuper Fan
-
RT @RTPiersall: McKinney is a guy who will likely be playing everyday going forward, Rojas said. Will likely play all three outfield positions.Super Fan
-
First place Mets gonna mess around and have their major league roster back in June.Luis Guillorme should be on a rehab assignment “soon,” Luis Rojas said. J.D. Davis began swinging today. Right now, Luis Rojas didn’t want to commit to activating anyone this coming week other than Pete Alonso, Seth Lugo and Kevin Pillar.Beat Writer / Columnist
