Remembering Mets History: (1964) Mets Play the Longest Doubleheader In MLB History (9 Hours 52 Minutes)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 49m
Sunday May 31st 1964: The second place San Francisco Giants (25-17) just one game out of first place, returned to New York, just seven ye...
Braves-Mets postponed again by rain, DHs in June and July
by: AP — USA Today 24m
The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Sunday night has been postponed because of rain
Remembering Mets History: (2014) The First Team to Have Three Players With Lower Case "d"'s In the Line Up
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 24m
May 30th 2014: On this night, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to have three players in a line up to have their last name ...
Yankees Are Swept in Detroit for First Time in 21 Years
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 52m
Detroit outscored the Yankees by 15-5 in the three-game series. The Mets, meanwhile, had yet another game postponed.
Mets confident they can bring Citi Field success on road
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The Mets were robbed of another chance to build on their strong home record Sunday night. Now they’ll try to replicate that on the road for a change. With Sunday’s series finale against the...
Diamondbacks Whip Cardinals to End Skid
by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the Cardinals (St. Louis) Sunday afternoon.
Mets poised to activate Alonso, Lugo, Pillar
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
NEW YORK -- The replace-Mets are about to more closely resemble the actual Mets. The team expects to activate as many as three players from the injured list before Monday’s series opener in Arizona, including first baseman Pete Alonso, reliever Seth...
Mets rained out again, head to Arizona with reinforcements on way | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 4h
For the last week or so, one thing or the other happens for the Mets: They win or they get rained out. On Sunday night, the Mets were rained out of their Citi Field game against Atlanta for the second
NY Mets could be getting reinforcements for upcoming series in Arizona
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 5h
The Mets, who have played with as am nay as 18 men on the injured list this season, could be getting reinforcements on Monday.
