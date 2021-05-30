by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (8-16) The Syracuse Mets won their third in a row, shutting out the Red Wings 1-0. Jerad Eickhoff was great once again, going 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and one walk. Eickhoff struck out 7 and lowered his ERA to 3.82....