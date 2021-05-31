New York Mets
New York Mets activate Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar, Seth Lugo from injured list
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 7m
The New York Mets activated first baseman Pete Alonso, center fielder Kevin Pillar and pitcher Seth Lugo from the injured list Monday.
Mets activate Alonso, Pillar, Lugo, call up Mason Williams
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 7m
The New York Mets activated Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar, and Seth Lugo from the IL on Monday. The team also DFA’ed Cameron Maybin and replaced him with ex-Yankees prospect Mason Williams.
5/31/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 23m
The wicked weekend weather was a blessing and a curse for the New York Mets (25-20), who got to play only one of three scheduled games with the Atlanta Braves. While the opportunity to play just on…
Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 40m
Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 47m
Monday, May 31, 2021 • 9:40 P.M.Chase Field • Phoenix, ArizonaRHP Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80) vs. RHP Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMIf you only play one game
Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar, Seth Lugo return for Mets - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 51m
At long last, the Mets received some good injury news on Monday.
Monday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 5/31
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The 25-20 New York Mets will play the final out of a three-game set against the 19-35 Arizona Diamondbacks. After winning their fourth straight on Saturday and being postponed on Sunday, the Mets look to keep the momentum going on Memorial Monday....
Kevin Pillar Media Availability
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Kevin Pillar speaks to the media prior to tonight’s game.
