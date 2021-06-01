New York Mets
Returning Seth Lugo happy to ‘jump on board’ first-place Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PHOENIX — Seth Lugo was barely missed in the Mets bullpen during his two-month hiatus, but his return to the roster, if not the mound, Monday figured to bolster an already formidable unit. “Let...
Kevin Pillar’s return to Mets only adds to ‘cult hero’ status
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PHOENIX — Pete Alonso’s thunder and Jacob deGrom’s dominance were at the forefront Monday, but another Mets contribution perhaps loomed larger in the big picture. Kevin Pillar, activated...
Mets vs D'Backs: Alonso 'Happy to join the party again as Met win 5th straight | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Pete Alonso talks about his big return to the Mets lineup, with a homer and 4 RBI. He saluted Kevin Pillar, who also made his return from the IL, calling hi...
deGrom, Alonso Too Much as Mets Overpower Diamondbacks
by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
Jacob deGrom struck out eight while allowing two hits, and Pete Alonso drove in four, as the Mets downed the Diamondbacks, 6–2, Monday night.
Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings...
DeGrom's 0.71 ERA lowest through May since '64
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
In his eight starts, Jacob deGrom has allowed no runs three times, one run four times and three unearned runs in a game at Coors Field in April.
Video: Diamondbacks make embarrassing mistake in outfield
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The Arizona Diamondbacks made an embarrassing Little League-like play during Monday night's 6-2 loss to the New York Mets.
Pillar Returns, Gets a Hit
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
5/31/21: After being struck with a pitch in the face, Kevin Pillar makes his return to a baseball game and proceeds to get a base hit.Check out http://m.mlb....
Alonso Helps Mets to 6-2 Victory in Return From Injured List
by: Joseph Schoedel — Mets Merized Online 2h
After a rainy Memorial Day weekend, the New York Mets traveled west to begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field. The Mets activated Pete Alonso, Ke
Highlights from the Mets' Memorial Day victory in Arizona https://t.co/zgFhHt34qKTV / Radio Network
RT @SlangsOnSports: Most 100.0+ mph pitches thrown, starting pitchers, 2021: Jacob deGrom: 61 Shane McClanahan: 10 Shohei Ohtani: 9 Tyler Glasnow: 8Misc
Kevin Pillar singled in his first at-bat since getting hit in the face two weeks ago https://t.co/e8kMKIe02HTV / Radio Network
Mets Injury Tracker: Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar & Seth Lugo were activated off the IL on Monday https://t.co/0j72WkfDjiTV / Radio Network
Kevin Pillar's return to Mets only adds to 'cult hero' status https://t.co/BpmBGlbcweBlogger / Podcaster
The streak continues.@JustinCToscano will be pleased to know that Pete Alonso ended his presser with an “LFGM.”Beat Writer / Columnist
