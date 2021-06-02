Quantcast
New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Racist remark about Marcus Stroman’s du-rag illustrates a real problem in baseball

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Marcus Stroman’s du-rag was the subject of an awful remark on Arizona’s broadcast last night.

nj.com
Mets’ Marcus Stroman calls out ‘racist undertones’ of comments by Diamondbacks’ announcer - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman faced the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, giving up three runs in six innings of work.

Newsday
Marcus Stroman alludes to 'racist undertones' after hearing broadcaster Bob Brenly's comment | Newsday

by: Newsday Staff Newsday 7m

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman alluded to "racist undertones" in a tweet he wrote early Wednesday morning after Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly made a comment about his head covering during his start

Mets Daddy

Marcus Stroman Was Wearing Tom Seaver’s Du-Rag

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 12m

Last night, Arizona Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly had what should have been his Thom Brennaman moment. However, we didn’t get to hear Brenly talk about a Nick Castellanos, or rather Pavin…

SNY Mets

Trevor May certain that Josh Reddick's walk-off hit was a foul ball | Mets vs Diamondbacks | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

New York Mets reliever Trevor May talks about Diamondback's Josh Reddick's walk-off hit and is certain it was a foul ball.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK...

Mets Merized
One Mistake Spoiled Another Strong Start for Marcus Stroman

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 20m

The New York Mets sent Marcus Stroman to the mound to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game series. Stroman was rolling early on in Arizona, co

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (6/2/21)

by: Other Mets 360 25m

At what point do we throw preseason expectations out the window and focus simply on whats happened in the current season? No one thought much of the Giants coming into the season.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Playoff Run: Can they win without consistent power?

by: Jorge Eckardt Fansided: Rising Apple 48m

It’s no secret the New York Mets aren’t hitting right now, at least not consistently. Some of that can be attributed to the absurd injury situation, bu...

Mack's Mets
Antonio Slater - Alvarez Arrives in Brooklyn

by: Antonio Slader Mack's Mets 52m

  (photo credit: Ed Delany) All throughout the offseason the mood had changed surrounding the New York Mets: New owner, new aggressive front...

