Mets’ Marcus Stroman calls out ‘racist undertones’ of comments by Diamondbacks’ announcer - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman faced the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, giving up three runs in six innings of work.
Marcus Stroman alludes to 'racist undertones' after hearing broadcaster Bob Brenly's comment | Newsday
by: Newsday Staff — Newsday 6m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman alluded to "racist undertones" in a tweet he wrote early Wednesday morning after Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly made a comment about his head covering during his start
Marcus Stroman Was Wearing Tom Seaver’s Du-Rag
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 11m
Last night, Arizona Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly had what should have been his Thom Brennaman moment. However, we didn’t get to hear Brenly talk about a Nick Castellanos, or rather Pavin…
Trevor May certain that Josh Reddick's walk-off hit was a foul ball | Mets vs Diamondbacks | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 15m
New York Mets reliever Trevor May talks about Diamondback's Josh Reddick's walk-off hit and is certain it was a foul ball.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK...
One Mistake Spoiled Another Strong Start for Marcus Stroman
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 19m
The New York Mets sent Marcus Stroman to the mound to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game series. Stroman was rolling early on in Arizona, co
Wednesday catch-all thread (6/2/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 23m
At what point do we throw preseason expectations out the window and focus simply on whats happened in the current season? No one thought much of the Giants coming into the season.
NY Mets Playoff Run: Can they win without consistent power?
by: Jorge Eckardt — Fansided: Rising Apple 47m
It’s no secret the New York Mets aren’t hitting right now, at least not consistently. Some of that can be attributed to the absurd injury situation, bu...
Antonio Slater - Alvarez Arrives in Brooklyn
by: Antonio Slader — Mack's Mets 51m
(photo credit: Ed Delany) All throughout the offseason the mood had changed surrounding the New York Mets: New owner, new aggressive front...
Mets' Marcus Stroman calls out 'racist undertones' in comments made by D-Backs broadcaster Bob Brenly https://t.co/2cYZhDx4EXBeat Writer / Columnist
The last three @Mets to collect at least 4 extra-base hits within their first five games with the club: Curtis Granderson: 2014 Pete Alonso: 2019 Billy McKinney: 2021 @billy_mckinney @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
🧡💙🧡💙Onward and upward. @STR0 https://t.co/RoPatbst0JBeat Writer / Columnist
today is the inagural lou gehrig day, celebrated across all of major league baseball. i wrote about it for @Metsmerized because when it was announced in march and i am still very excited that this recognition is finally happening. #LouGehrigDay https://t.co/lVt7henNQcBlogger / Podcaster
