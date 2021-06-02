New York Mets
Boomer & Gio's MOTD 6/2/21: Don't mess with Franco
by: Boomer & Gio — Radio.com: WFAN 5m
John Franco heard Al Dukes dissing him this morning - so he had to call in to Boomer & Gio and give Al the business…only now it’s Gio who is scared!
Lunch Time Links 6/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 6m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends a...
Marcus Stroman claps back at racist comments during Dbacks broadcast
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 7m
Marcus Stroman claps back at racist comments during Dbacks broadcast first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Players of the Month: Walker, Nido Keeping the Mets Afloat
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 12m
The month of May was a bit of a roller coaster for the New York Mets.Despite losing the majority of their Opening Day starting lineup to injuries, the Mets somehow ended the month with a stell
Will the New “Year of the Pitcher” Crown a New ERA Champion?
by: Dan Szymborski — FanGraphs 14m
Jacob deGrom is battling Bob Gibson and I'm saying there's a chance.
Mets’ Marcus Stroman: ‘Racist undertones’ in Bob Brenly’s jab
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 15m
New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman claimed Arizona Diamondbacks television analyst Bob Brenly made a comment with "racist undertones" when he mocked
Marcus Stroman responds to 'racist undertones' in comment by Diamondbacks analyst Bob Brenly
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 16m
After Bally Sports Arizona analyst Bob Brenly made comments about Mets' starting pitcher Marcus Stroman's du-rag, the New York right-hander took to Twitter to respond.
Mets Lose A Tough One In Extra Innings As The Winning Streak Gets Snapped At 5 Games By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 43m
The Mets lost a tough one in Arizona as on 2 separate occasions the bullpen failed to hold a lead in both the ninth and tenth innings with the team’s five winning […]
Watching @Dame_Lillard’s highlights from last night...sheesh. What a legendary night. Love seeing athletes in that zone. The comments from his peers tell you how special that was!Player
RT @The7Line: We're back! 100% capacity on June 12th at Citi Field with @The7LineArmy in the vaccinated Big Apple Reserve sections. Come cheer with us! Tickets go up this Friday at 10am on https://t.co/p5ybQJMQ7C https://t.co/hkV0VguQVPSuper Fan
-
.@AdolisJose: .312/.348/.633 with 11 HR & 27 RBI @T_Raw1691: 2.34 ERA, 34.2 IP, 38 Ks Your May Rookies of the Month. 💪Official Team Account
🚨Tomorrow at 10am ET!🚨 - 3 styles - Sizes: 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, and 40 This will be the last tweet about them until the drop. Set a reminder. All in stock and shipping ASAP! https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2Super Fan
I’m with Stroman here. Dumb remark #metsMarcus Stroman fires back after announcer disses his doo rag. https://t.co/1GHsSYFeP7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
what are we doing, people? forget being good fans, be good humans. this is abhorrent the strength it must take to endure this..Shout to everyone out there battling adversity daily and shining through it all. I receive messages like this more often than y’all can comprehend. To my young athletes out there who deal with this...never allow outside hate to sway your internal mentality. Rise above! 🗣🙌🏾 https://t.co/4XkYwvpzPmBeat Writer / Columnist
