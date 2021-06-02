New York Mets
MLB Should Hold Bob Brenly Accountable for Mocking Stroman’s Du-Rag
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Last season, everyone was shocked when long-time play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic making a homophobic slur during the broadcast of a Cincinnati Reds game.Brennaman
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Wednesday, June 2 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 3m
David Peterson (1-4, 4.91) will start for the Mets, while Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15) will go for the Diamondbacks.
Seth Lugo Adds Another Layer to Mets’ Elite Bullpen
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 38m
After not being able to rely on their bullpen over the last few seasons, the New York Mets went out and acquired multiple relievers over the offseason and it's safe to say their hard work is certa
ESNY Game Day: Mets at DBacks – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 47m
Mets top prospect Brett Baty mic'd up for Brooklyn Cyclones | Mets Prospective | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets top third baseman prospect Brett Baty was mic'd up during a recent Brooklyn Cyclones practice and was all smiles. See if you can find the cameos by top ...
Marcus Stroman called out D-backs announcer Bob Brenly's 'racist undertones' after durag remark
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 1h
The Diamondbacks are reviewing the comments.
NY Mets secret recipe for success from the reserves uncovered
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets got through May with what looked like a Quadruple-A roster. Normally, having this many guys sidelined might doom a team. Not these Mets. ...
Boomer & Gio's MOTD 6/2/21: Don't mess with Franco
by: Boomer & Gio — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
John Franco heard Al Dukes dissing him this morning - so he had to call in to Boomer & Gio and give Al the business…only now it’s Gio who is scared!
Lunch Time Links 6/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends a...
-
-
J.D. Davis still is feeling discomfort in his left hand, so he is shut back down after starting to swing over the weekend. He will NOT start a rehab assignment in the next few days.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
-
RT @ESPN_Beisbol: En honor al Día de Lou Gehrig. Creando conciencia sobre la Esclerósis Lateral Amiotrófica (ELA) y rindiendo honores al Caballo de Acero #LG4 https://t.co/vAdRC01ocCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A J.D. Davis rehab assignment "is not going to happen" over the next couple days, Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
