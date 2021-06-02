Quantcast
New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Mets Game is On YouTube Only Game Notes for May 2

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

MLB not only plays weekday afternoon games, they air them places nobody wants them to be. Today’s game will be aired exclusively via YouTube…Fans will be able to access the broadcast fo…

SNY Mets

Luis Rojas ‘disappointed’ by Bob Brenly’s comments about Marcus Stroman’s durag | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 13m

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas calls the comment regarding Marcus Stroman’s durag made by Diamondback broadcaster Bob Brenly ‘completely inappropriate’ and...

Elite Sports NY
Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly’s durag comments

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 17m

Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly's durag comments first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Lohud
Marcus Stroman durag comment by Bob Brenly irks NY Mets Luis Rojas

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 18m

Following Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly's comments on Marcus Stroman's durag, Mets manager Luis Rojas came to his pitcher's defense.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Brenly sorry for 'insensitive' Stroman comment

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 20m

Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly has apologized for his "insensitive" comment about Marcus Stroman's attire.

USA Today
Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for durag comments

by: Steve Gardner USA Today 21m

Former D-backs manager Bob Brenly calls comments that appeared to mock Mets pitcher's durag "a poor attempt at humor."

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Draft - #23 - RHP - Gunnar Hoglund

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 23m

  Gunnar Hogland Mack's spin -  If you follow either college ball of the draft, you know what happened here. Hoglund was a solid upper top 1...

Larry Brown Sports
Bob Brenly apologizes for Marcus Stroman du-rag crack

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 28m

Former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly apologized for making a crack about the du-rag Marcus Stroman was wearing while pitching.

Daily News
Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for durag comment - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 36m

The Arizona Diamondbacks are lucky that Wednesday’s game against the Mets is being broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

