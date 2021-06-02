New York Mets
Brenly sorry for 'insensitive' Stroman comment
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21m
Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly has apologized for his "insensitive" comment about Marcus Stroman's attire.
Luis Rojas ‘disappointed’ by Bob Brenly’s comments about Marcus Stroman’s durag | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas calls the comment regarding Marcus Stroman’s durag made by Diamondback broadcaster Bob Brenly ‘completely inappropriate’ and...
Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly’s durag comments
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 17m
Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly's durag comments first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Marcus Stroman durag comment by Bob Brenly irks NY Mets Luis Rojas
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 18m
Following Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly's comments on Marcus Stroman's durag, Mets manager Luis Rojas came to his pitcher's defense.
Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for durag comments
by: Steve Gardner — USA Today 21m
Former D-backs manager Bob Brenly calls comments that appeared to mock Mets pitcher's durag "a poor attempt at humor."
Mack's Mock Draft - #23 - RHP - Gunnar Hoglund
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 23m
Gunnar Hogland Mack's spin - If you follow either college ball of the draft, you know what happened here. Hoglund was a solid upper top 1...
Bob Brenly apologizes for Marcus Stroman du-rag crack
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 28m
Former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly apologized for making a crack about the du-rag Marcus Stroman was wearing while pitching.
Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for durag comment - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 36m
The Arizona Diamondbacks are lucky that Wednesday’s game against the Mets is being broadcast exclusively on YouTube.
Within, bits on J.D. Davis' lack of progress and Travis Blankenhorn's scattered belongings: https://t.co/ZKVSkqSGlkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
J.D. Davis is not swinging right now and will not be starting a rehab assignment anytime soon https://t.co/zRjylt0lAeTV / Radio Network
-
Last call for Trade Deadline Inbox questions!The calendar has flipped to June, which means trade season is rapidly approaching. Our next Trade Deadline Inbox will drop Friday, so send me your questions here!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ChrisSnowCGY: Research can sound abstract. It’s not. After decades of studying families with ALS the @umiamimedicine discovered a biological change that shows 1 year before onset of my type of ALS. They are about to begin giving my drug to people with my gene once they see this biomarker. 3/4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: A reminder that today's Mets-Diamondbacks game will air exclusively on YouTube. Here's the link (they're live now): https://t.co/PcZkKqbpuw Of course, Howie and Wayne will still be calling the game on the radio on WCBS 880 as well.Owner / Front Office
-
