Open thread: Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 6/2/21
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 46m
David Peterson faces off against Madison Bumgarner in the deciding game of the series.
Mets fuming over Bob Brenly’s ‘completely inappropriate’ du-rag dig at Marcus Stroman
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13s
Mets manager Luis Rojas said he became aware of Brenly’s comment after Tuesday’s game and was immediately disappointed.
Luis Rojas ‘disappointed’ by Bob Brenly’s comments about Marcus Stroman’s durag | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas calls the comment regarding Marcus Stroman’s durag made by Diamondback broadcaster Bob Brenly ‘completely inappropriate’ and...
Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly’s durag comments
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 18m
Mets manager Luis Rojas, Dbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly talk on Brenly's durag comments first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Marcus Stroman durag comment by Bob Brenly irks NY Mets Luis Rojas
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 19m
Following Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly's comments on Marcus Stroman's durag, Mets manager Luis Rojas came to his pitcher's defense.
Brenly sorry for 'insensitive' Stroman comment
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21m
Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly has apologized for his "insensitive" comment about Marcus Stroman's attire.
Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for durag comments
by: Steve Gardner — USA Today 21m
Former D-backs manager Bob Brenly calls comments that appeared to mock Mets pitcher's durag "a poor attempt at humor."
Mack's Mock Draft - #23 - RHP - Gunnar Hoglund
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 23m
Gunnar Hogland Mack's spin - If you follow either college ball of the draft, you know what happened here. Hoglund was a solid upper top 1...
Bob Brenly apologizes for Marcus Stroman du-rag crack
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 29m
Former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly apologized for making a crack about the du-rag Marcus Stroman was wearing while pitching.
