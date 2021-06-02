New York Mets
D’Backs announcer Bob Brenly apologizes for racially-insensitive comment about Mets’ Marcus Stroman - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Arizona Diamondbacks TV announcer Bob Brenly apologized Wednesday for his joke about New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman on Tuesday.
James McCann's RBI single | 06/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
James McCann places a grounder up the middle to drive in a run in the second inning
Video Story: Mets, D-backs face off in finale
Mets @ Diamondbacks Jun. 02, 2021
Mets @ Diamondbacks Jun. 02, 2021
Mets’ Marcus Stroman Calls Out ‘Racist Undertones’ In Comments Made By Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 45m
On the broadcast last night, one of the Diamondbacks commentators made a remark about Stroman's head covering that the pitcher tweeted had "racist undertones."
Mets manager Luis Rojas slams out of touch Bob Brenly - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 50m
Luis Rojas, typically even-keeled, came out strong in his defense of Marcus Stroman.
J.D. Davis won't resume rehab assignment, still not swinging
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 54m
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis won’t resume his rehab assignment this week as originally planned, and is still not swinging due to continued discomfort in his injured finger.
Mack's Mock Pick - #24 - OF - Benny Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 55m
Benny Montgomery Mack's spin - Benny has quietly moved into the first round after an exception 2021 prep season. He is easily one the top...
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Madison Bumgarner (6/2/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
This game only available on YouTube. Click here for directions on how to view the game. You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
