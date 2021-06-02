Quantcast
New York Mets

WFAN
J.D. Davis won't resume rehab assignment, still not swinging

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 54m

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis won’t resume his rehab assignment this week as originally planned, and is still not swinging due to continued discomfort in his injured finger.

Film Room
James McCann's RBI single | 06/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

James McCann places a grounder up the middle to drive in a run in the second inning

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Mets, D-backs face off in finale

by: N/A MLB: Mets 22m

Mets @ Diamondbacks Jun. 02, 2021

CBS New York
Mets’ Marcus Stroman Calls Out ‘Racist Undertones’ In Comments Made By Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 45m

On the broadcast last night, one of the Diamondbacks commentators made a remark about Stroman's head covering that the pitcher tweeted had "racist undertones."

Daily News
Mets manager Luis Rojas slams out of touch Bob Brenly - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 50m

Luis Rojas, typically even-keeled, came out strong in his defense of Marcus Stroman.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #24 - OF - Benny Montgomery

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 55m

  Benny Montgomery Mack's spin -  Benny has quietly moved into the first round after an exception 2021 prep season. He is easily one the top...

nj.com
D’Backs announcer Bob Brenly apologizes for racially-insensitive comment about Mets’ Marcus Stroman - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Arizona Diamondbacks TV announcer Bob Brenly apologized Wednesday for his joke about New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman on Tuesday.

Mets 360

Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Madison Bumgarner (6/2/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

This game only available on YouTube. Click here for directions on how to view the game. You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

