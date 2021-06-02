Quantcast
New York Mets

Film Room
Brandon Drury's RBI single | 06/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 50m

Brandon Drury laces a line drive into left field to bring in a run in the fifth

New York Post
MLB must put a stop to cheating substance epidemic: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 4m

This is cheating, against the rules on the book as much as loading a bat with Super Balls.

Film Room
Seth Lugo's Double Play | 06/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Seth Lugo scrambles off the mound to snag a popped-up bunt before firing to second to complete the double play

WFAN
Jonathan Villar leaves game with hamstring tightness

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 21m

The Mets will have to hold their breath and hope they don’t have yet another injury on their hands, as Jonathan Villar left Wednesday’s game with hamstring tightness.

Mack's Mets
Gameday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ New Hampshire Fisher Cats - 6/2/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 23m

  The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are on the road in Manchester New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats - Game 2 ...

The New York Times
Marcus Stroman Calls Out Broadcaster for Insensitive Remarks

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 45m

Bob Brenly attempted a joke about Stroman’s durag during a broadcast. Brenly has apologized and will seek sensitivity training.

Big League Stew
Bob Brenly's du-rag comment is the type of venom Black people like Marcus Stroman have to live with every day

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

Stroman is all too familiar with Brenly's brand of dog whistle.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Mets, D-backs face off in finale

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

Mets @ Diamondbacks Jun. 02, 2021

CBS New York
Mets’ Marcus Stroman Calls Out ‘Racist Undertones’ In Comments Made By Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

On the broadcast last night, one of the Diamondbacks commentators made a remark about Stroman's head covering that the pitcher tweeted had "racist undertones."

