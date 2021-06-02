New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jonathan Villar leaves game with hamstring tightness
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 18m
The Mets will have to hold their breath and hope they don’t have yet another injury on their hands, as Jonathan Villar left Wednesday’s game with hamstring tightness.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB must put a stop to cheating substance epidemic: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1m
This is cheating, against the rules on the book as much as loading a bat with Super Balls.
Seth Lugo's Double Play | 06/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12m
Seth Lugo scrambles off the mound to snag a popped-up bunt before firing to second to complete the double play
Gameday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ New Hampshire Fisher Cats - 6/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 20m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are on the road in Manchester New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats - Game 2 ...
Marcus Stroman Calls Out Broadcaster for Insensitive Remarks
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 42m
Bob Brenly attempted a joke about Stroman’s durag during a broadcast. Brenly has apologized and will seek sensitivity training.
Bob Brenly's du-rag comment is the type of venom Black people like Marcus Stroman have to live with every day
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
Stroman is all too familiar with Brenly's brand of dog whistle.
Video Story: Mets, D-backs face off in finale
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Mets @ Diamondbacks Jun. 02, 2021
Mets’ Marcus Stroman Calls Out ‘Racist Undertones’ In Comments Made By Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
On the broadcast last night, one of the Diamondbacks commentators made a remark about Stroman's head covering that the pitcher tweeted had "racist undertones."
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The Mets sent 21 batters to the plate between the third and seventh innings without striking out, before Ryan Buchter struck out the side in the eighth. It's still 6-6.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ida Blankenship would be so proud of Travis Blankenhorn. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jflan816: This swing was...interesting?Blogger / Podcaster
-
My mood on the 5 hour drive home is going to be greatly affected by these next few innings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
💥MMO Giveaways!💥 Dominic Smith Rookie Lot With Signed Sand Gnats Card! 🔥🔥 A Perfect Addition to Your Dom Collection! 😎 Follow & RT @Metsmerized for your chance to win! 👈 Good Luck and LGM!!! 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jonathan Villar exited Wednesday's game with right hamstring tightness https://t.co/WUkOadvyYTTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets